Fmr LLC Raises Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of O-I Glass worth $386,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

