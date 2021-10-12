Fmr LLC Sells 1,591,406 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,187,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591,406 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $374,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 132.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,419,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,467,000 after purchasing an additional 216,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $1,020,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,687,862 shares of company stock worth $1,742,393,003. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

