Fmr LLC Sells 839,499 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 839,499 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.87% of Owens Corning worth $390,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $88.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.41. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.