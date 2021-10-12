Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $322.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

