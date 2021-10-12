Fortis’ (FTS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$59.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$60.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.67.

Shares of FTS opened at C$55.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$59.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.13.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.62%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

