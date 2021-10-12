Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fortis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.22.

FTS opened at $44.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08. Fortis has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 79.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Fortis by 30,433.3% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.