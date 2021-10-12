Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,277,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 154,431 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $256,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 244,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,865,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 13,416 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

NYSE:BWA opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

