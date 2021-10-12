Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 2,756,590 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 284.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,726,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,756,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $286,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Cowen decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

CP stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

