Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,226,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $344,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,563 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

XEL opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.