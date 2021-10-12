Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $408,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $375,204,000 after buying an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Xilinx by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,134,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $308,752,000 after buying an additional 130,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Xilinx by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,078,874 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $300,689,000 after buying an additional 652,320 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $155.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The company has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.23 and a twelve month high of $161.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.