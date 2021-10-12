Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,817,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,108 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $391,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.30. The company has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

