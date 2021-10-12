Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 44,180 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,180 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of S&P Global worth $358,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

S&P Global stock opened at $428.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $456.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $440.46 and a 200-day moving average of $407.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

