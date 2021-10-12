Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of W.W. Grainger worth $307,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $902,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

Shares of GWW opened at $413.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $421.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

