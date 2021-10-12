Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

NASDAQ:FRHC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. 120,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,635. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 29.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the first quarter worth $69,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

