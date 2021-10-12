Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 987.0% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

FNLPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 6,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,808. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

