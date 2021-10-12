Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 6.5%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.57. 23,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,824,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

