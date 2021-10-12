FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Outokumpu Oyj Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OUTKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

