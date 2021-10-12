FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report issued on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after purchasing an additional 296,154 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,015,000 after purchasing an additional 187,383 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after purchasing an additional 686,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

