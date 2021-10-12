FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of BX stock opened at $114.54 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 215,657 shares of company stock worth $5,046,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.