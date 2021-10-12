Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 29th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GMP opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.91. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.