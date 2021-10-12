Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 29th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP) declared a dividend on Monday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GMP opened at GBX 6.05 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.91. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 5.99 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

