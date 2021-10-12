Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) had its target price lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.47) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 170.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market cap of £210.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. Galliford Try has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 189.90 ($2.48).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $1.20. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.18%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.