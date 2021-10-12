Gas (GAS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $26.47 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gas has a market cap of $92.09 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00015980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00116696 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,922.67 or 1.00040429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,351.47 or 0.05890138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

