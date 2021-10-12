Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.46. Generac posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

Generac stock opened at $409.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 1 year low of $198.85 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $424.09 and a 200-day moving average of $381.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

