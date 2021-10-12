Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2,647.8% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 68,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 66,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.53.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $409.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.85 and a 1 year high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.63.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

