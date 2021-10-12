General Motors (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.32.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 22,061 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.85. 884,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,586,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

