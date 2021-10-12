Generation Income Properties Inc (GIPR) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 30th

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of GIPR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,667. Generation Income Properties has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

