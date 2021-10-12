Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $338,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,158,000 after purchasing an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.80.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $160.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.