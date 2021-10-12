Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,818 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $297,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

TXT stock opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

