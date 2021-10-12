Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,297 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 793,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Burlington Stores worth $255,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after buying an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after buying an additional 174,393 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 562,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000,000 after buying an additional 122,700 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

BURL opened at $265.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.18. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.99 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

