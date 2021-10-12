Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,750,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $313,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

