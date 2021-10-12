Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Avery Dennison worth $304,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $206.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.