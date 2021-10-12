GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.97

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 8766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.44.

GFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.38 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,949 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 284,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

