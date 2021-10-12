Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.72.

GILD opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

