GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,384,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,446 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $94,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 727,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,406 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 9,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.46%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.