Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Glencore from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. Glencore has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently 96.67%.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

