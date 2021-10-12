Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Down 84.6% in September

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTEC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000.

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,855. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $29.54.

