Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

Shares of GL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. 401,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 119,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 276,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 439,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

