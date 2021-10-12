GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 133.3% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 111,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

GMS Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.