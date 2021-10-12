GMT Capital Corp Grows Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,738 shares during the period. AVROBIO comprises 1.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 4.89% of AVROBIO worth $18,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AVROBIO by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after buying an additional 45,633 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AVROBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,917. The firm has a market cap of $242.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.23 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About AVROBIO

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

