GMT Capital Corp Invests $5.89 Million in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,400 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,892,000. 3D Systems makes up about 0.4% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,160 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in 3D Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,072 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DDD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 43,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,399,872. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

