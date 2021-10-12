Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GIIX stock remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Tuesday. 399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIIX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $694,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $992,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,538,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

