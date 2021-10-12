Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $95,039.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001919 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00058298 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00125393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00075563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,733.48 or 0.99960267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.97 or 0.06108551 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

