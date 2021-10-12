Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives $1.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.45 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

