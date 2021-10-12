Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives $1.58 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.44.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.45 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $159.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.
