Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Buy Rating from Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a $1.20 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of GPL opened at $0.45 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

