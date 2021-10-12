Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,345,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,930,000 after buying an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 459,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Radian Group by 119.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Radian Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE:RDN opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $291.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

