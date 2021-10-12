Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 221.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 358,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,424,000 after buying an additional 246,711 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.3% during the first quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,891,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,900,000 after buying an additional 904,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

