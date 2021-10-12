Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $197,000 Stock Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $36.64 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 2.07.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

