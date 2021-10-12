Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $289,000 Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 158.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Apollo Investment by 15,990.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

