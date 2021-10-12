Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $32.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

