Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFSL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TFS Financial by 86.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 37.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TFS Financial by 401.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 11,288 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $225,872.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 119,465 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $2,219,659.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,908,578.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,440 shares of company stock worth $2,534,867. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TFSL opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 0.41. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.30 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 16.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from TFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 376.67%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

